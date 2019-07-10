Naidu, Lokesh unable to stomach defeat, says MLA

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday hit out at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for making sweeping allegations against the YSRCP government on Twitter and other social media platforms unable to stomach the severe drubbing experienced by their party in the general elections.

Referring to a series of postings by Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh in the social media over alleged delay in distribution of seeds and ensuring quality power supply, he told reporters here that the father-son duo was behaving like laughing stock after faring badly in the elections.

“They should remember that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done many things in 40 days unlike the achievements of Mr. Naidu in his 40 years of political career and 14-year stint as Chief Minister,” he pointed out.

Mr. Amarnath said Mr. Naidu should know the fact that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already finalised the roadmap for implementation of 60% of promises he had made in the election manifesto and blamed the five-year TDP regime for handing over an exchequer with a loan burden of ₹2.5 lakh crore and outstanding dues of ₹48,000 crore towards various works and Rs18,000 crore to the power distribution companies.

On Mr. Lokesh, he said he was made Panchayat Raj Minister without the eligibility to get elected as a panchayat president. He said Mr. Naidu and his son should learn the art of behaving responsibly and honouring election mandate.

He said the people were appreciating the way Mr. Jagan had ushered in good governance with a promise to fulfil all the promises made by him during the elections.