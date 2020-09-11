Naidu, Lokesh involved in Antarvedi incident: MP

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 September 2020 23:31 IST

YSR Congress Party V. Vijayasai Reddy alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were involved in the Antarvedi incident.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought CBI probe into the incident and all the persons involved in it will be exposed. He said that the police were suspecting involvement of several people from Guntur and Hyderabad in the incident. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao alleged that a few political parties were trying to foment unrest in the State in the name of religion. He also appreciated the decision of Mr. Jagan seeking CBI inquiry into the incident.

