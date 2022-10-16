Naidu, Lokesh condemn arrest of JSP leaders in Visakhapatnam, say it’s unfair to prevent Pawan from holding ‘Jana Vani’

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the arrest of Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders during the party president Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Naidu tweeted that it was undemocratic on the part of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to prevent Mr. Pawan Kalyan from organising the Jana Vani programme.

“What authority the police have to decide whether a party chief has to sit in the vehicle or come out of the vehicle to greet his supporters?” Mr. Naidu questioned, and demanded the immediate release of all the JSP leaders.

In a series of tweets, TDP leader N. Lokesh slammed the YSRCP government and described the arrest of JSP leaders as illegal. He also condemned the alleged “raids in a hotel and unruly behaviour by the police.”

Meanwhile, senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, addressing the media on Sunday, alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to stop the JSP president. Since the YSRCP-sponsored ‘Visakha Garjana’ was a flop-show, the ruling party had diverted the issue, he added.

Referring to the alleged attack on the YSRCP leaders at the Visakhapatnam airport, he said the ruling party should hold the State Home Minister responsible as the Police Department failed in its duty.

What were police and Intelligence wing doing? Why did the Ministers go to the airport when there were scores of JSP supporters, fans and other people there?” he questioned.