Naidu, Lokesh booked for ‘malicious’ posts against YSRCP nominee

11 April 2021 20:03 IST

Police launch probe following complaint by MP

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and former Minister Nara Lokesh have been booked for allegedly posting comments and photographs against the YSRCP candidate for the Tirupati byelection M. Gurumurthy.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar met Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang a couple of days ago, and lodged a complaint against Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh.

They alleged that a social media group being handled by the TDP had posted photographs and comments insulting Mr. Gurumurthy, and urged the DGP to register a case against the two leaders and take necessary action.

Mr. Suresh also appealed to the DGP to take measures to remove the postings and comments in social media groups, which were damaging to the party candidate.

The DGP forwarded the complaint to the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate for investigation. Consequently, the Cyber Crime police registered cases against Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh under the provisions of the IT Act, 2000 and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and took up investigation.

Cases against handlers

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu told The Hindu on Sunday that a case has been registered against the social media group handler and the account holder and the creator.

“The Cyber Crime police are probing the allegations. Investigation officers will contact the social media group organisers and collect more information related to the case,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.