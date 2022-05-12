Naidu, Lokesh behind SSC paper leak, alleges Roja

The Minister launches “Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP” programme at Kallur in Nagari constituency

Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja on Wednesday alleged that Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were behind the whole SSC exam paper leak episode that is aimed at mudslinging on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The Minister was taking part in the “Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP” programme after launching it at Kallur village of Nagari Assembly constituency.

Referring to the reaction of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh to the arrest of former Minister P. Narayana wherein the leaders termed it illegal, Ms. Roja said their act of supporting the accused had only exposed their hand in the conspiracy of the paper leak.

“Generally, the Opposition party leaders would be at the forefront to respond to the public issues and criticise the government and ruling party. But, the TDP leaders are afraid of going to the people. This is because Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has left no stone unturned in ensuring welfare schemes for the people,” she said.

For the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, the benefits of welfare schemes are directly reaching the beneficiaries, while the intervention of middlemen are eradicated, the Minister said, adding that wherever Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Lokesh went, they were facing stiff opposition from the public, with slogans hailing the leadership of Jagan.

Interacting with the public at Kallur, the Minister said that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, top priority would be given to the issues of drinking water, drainage system, rural electricity, and other facilities. Ms. Roja sought the officials and ward and gram volunteers to visit the villages and identify the beneficiaries of welfare schemes periodically.

Earlier, Ms. Roja received a tumultuous welcome from the public in several villages in the Nagari constituency.