Naidu, Lokesh behind desecration of idol at Ramatheertham: Vijaya Sai

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has alleged that some miscreants, suspected to be TDP sympathisers, are behind the desecration of the idol of Lord Rama at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district.
He was speaking at a programme organised at the SOS Children’s Village at Bheemunipatnam, near here, on Friday.
Unidentified miscreants had desecrated the temple by removing the head of the idol at the 400-year-old temple and threw it in a nearby pond a few days ago.
The incident coincided with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Vizianagaram to participate in the house site patta distribution programme.
Referring to the comments of the TDP leaders that the YSRCP government was failing to check the “growing attacks on temples,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that some TDP activists had gone up the Ramatheertham hill the previous night and desecrated the idol.
“The culprits will not be spared,” he said, and alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were behind the incident.
Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh took to Twitter to challenge Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy to come to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam to take oath and prove his charges.
