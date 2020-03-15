Naidu levelling false allegations: Botcha

VIZIANAGARAM

15 March 2020 00:38 IST

‘Law and order absolutely under control’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, referring to stray incidents of violence that occurred in the State recently in the run-up to the local body elections, said on Saturday that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is making baseless allegations against the State government.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the government was making all arrangements to ensure free and fair elections in the State.

“The TDP is trying to show the government in poor light by highlighting trivial issues. Law and order is absolutely under control in all the districts. The opposition is fearful about tasting defeat even before the elections. That is why it is resorting to mudslinging,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.