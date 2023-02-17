ADVERTISEMENT

N. Chandrababu Naidu launches non-cooperation movement against government, police

February 17, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - ANAPARTHI

T Appala Naidu
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched “non-cooperation” with Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led State government and the State police.

Addressing the gathering of supporters here after walking for seven km, Mr. Naidu announced; “Today, we have launched the non-cooperation movement against the police. We have obtained permission to conduct public meeting in Anaparthi. However, police said that they could cancel the permission as and when they desire”.

Naming the police designations from SP to DIG, Mr. Naidu has said; “All of you had worked under me. You will again have to work under me”. Mr. Naidu appealed TDP workers not to cooperate with the police deployed at the public meeting venue.

Crossword+

