Naidu launches iTDP app

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched ‘iTDP’, the Telugu Desam’s digital wing meant for facilitating quick communication between the cadre and party leadership.

The iTDP app is designed as a platform to post info by anyone wishing to raise their voice on urgent grassroot-level problems.

These past few weeks, this wing was instrumental in making testimonials from victims reach the government, especially disaster-affected farmers who were unable to gain any compensation.

The iTDP is the first app of its kind for a regional party. With its base of 60 lakh party workers, this app could be a breakthrough in removing accessibility issues between local leaders and those heading the party at the State level.