Naidu lauds Prime Minister Modi for Mission LiFE initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the government’s dedication to eco-friendly practices like waste reduction, water and energy conservation, and renewable energy use.

Releasing the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)’s Mission LiFE poster at Amaravati on July 13, Mr. Naidu lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading an India-led “global mass movement” through Mission LiFE to promote environmental protection, highlighting its historic importance for India and the world. He also suggested the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) promote these efforts across India.

The Mission LiFE aims to transform lifestyle choices, encouraging sustainable practices to reduce the carbon footprint, conserve natural resources, and improve quality of life. The Mission LiFE encourages households, industries, and commercial establishments to adopt energy-efficient appliances and practices, which leads to substantial reductions in electricity consumption and operational costs, according to officials.

Special Chief Secretary Energy K. Vijayanand, A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser (Southern States & UTs), BEE, and others were present for the poster release.

Mr. Vijayanand said that under the Mr. Naidu’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh stands at the forefront of creating a cleaner and greener energy mix. The State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) and State Designated Agency (SDA) of Andhra Pradesh, in coordination with key departments, have focused on better implementation of Mission LiFE and energy efficiency activities, he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the Mission LiFE’s activities and its goal to foster environmental responsibility aim to mitigate degradation and enhance public health and quality of life. One of the objectives of Mission LiFE is to ensure that every household and industry has access to reliable and high-quality electricity and a better environment.