Naidu lauds nurses for COVID services

VIJAYAWADA

12 May 2021 23:31 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lauded nurses for working with courage and dedication to save the lives of people in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Naidu recalled how the nurses were risking their lives to extend selfless service to the patients. With the second wave causing an unprecedented health crisis, the nurses were discharging their services bravely as frontline warriors, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement on Wednesday, the TDP chief extended his greetings to the nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day being celebrated all over the world. “It would not be possible for others to extend such matchless services and make supreme sacrifices like the nurses are doing during this dangerous pandemic,” he said.