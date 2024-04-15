ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu joined BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance to protect himself in skill development case, alleges former APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju 

April 15, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh will only be possible with the INDIA, says CPI(M) State secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Former AP Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudraraju speaking at the INDIA meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudraraju on Monday alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu joined the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance to face the A.P. Skill Development Corporation scandal case, in which he was arrested. 

The leaders representing the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners, Congress, CPI and the CPI(M), met here on Monday to discuss the action plan for the election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao were present. 

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rudraraju said that Mr. Naidu was keen to be part of the BJP-JSP alliance since his arrest in the AP Skill Development Corporation case.  “Mr. Naidu’s alliance with BJP, which did not even secure 1% votes in 2019 general elections in Andhra Pradesh, is only to get a helping hand from the Centre to face the cases if the BJP returns to power,” he alleged. 

Mr. Srinivasa Rao has said that Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh would only be possible with the INDIA.

Mr. Ramakrishna has alleged that the BJP’s ‘Modi Guarantee’ claim would not guarantee any aid for Andhra Pradesh in any sector. “The BJP has ignored Andhra Pradesh capital and Polavaram irrigation projects, Vizag Steel Plant and progress of the Kadapa steel plant since it was voted to power for the second term,” the CPI leader said.

