Naidu, Jagan faces of the same coin, says Vundavalli

May 24, 2022 22:00 IST

Problems of the State remained unchanged in both regimes: former MP

Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar has expressed the view that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were two faces of the same coin. The problems and issues in the State remained unchanged and unattended though there was a change of guard. Mr. Naidu was making the same comments that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did while he was in the opposition.

The former MP was speaking at a meet-the-press programme at the Vijayawada Press Club on Tuesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to distribute something to all those who voted for him. But the cash transfer system was not successful in countries across the globe. The opposition parties were not in a position to say it bravely that they would discontinue the schemes. In fact, they might ramp it up. It was also not possible to predict what the people were thinking, he said.

Both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Jagan failed to ensure the rights of the State. The Central government was not interested in completing the Polavaram project as it had to pay a compensation of ₹30,000 crore. “A scathing attack was made against me for expressing concern that the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram was damaged in 2017 itself. Now, the YSRCP leaders are expressing similar views. New Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has made it clear that it will not be possible to assess when the project will be completed,” he said.

The possibility of political alliances in the State would depend on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s decisions. Mr. Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan were likely to sail together in the next elections. It would not be a triangular contest in Andhra Pradesh if the present conditions were to be considered. The YSR Telangana Party founded by Y.S. Sharmila was not successful as expected, he added.