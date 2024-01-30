GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu is struggling to decipher Jagan’s poll strategy, says Andhra Pradesh B.C. Welfare Minister

Sharmila is our sister and we will not take her words to our hearts, says Venu Gopala Krishna

January 30, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T. Appala Naidu
B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna interacting with students during his visit to a school in Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna interacting with students during his visit to a school in Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on January 30 (Tuesday) said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was struggling to decipher the poll strategy adopted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

In a joint press conference by Rajanagaram YSRCP MLA Jakkampudi Raja here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said, “Our party has almost announced the candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The TDP and Jana Sena Party have not been able to finalise their candidates by January-end. They are in confusion over the YSRCP’s poll strategy.”

In response to Mr. Naidu’s comments during the ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ programme in East Godavari district on January 29, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna dared him to campaign on his contribution to the State’s development and policies instead of making baseless allegations on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

Referring to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila’s verbal attack on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said; “Ms. Sharmila is sister of the YSR Congress party. We will not take her words to our hearts.”

Mr. Raja dared Mr. Naidu to show his landmark contribution to the development of East Godavari district instead of labelling it as a hub of ‘ganja trade’ and blade batches. 

“More ganja trade cases and blade batch attacks have been reported during the YSRCP’s tenure as we have intensified the vigilance on these activities which thrived during Mr. Naidu’s tenure,” said Mr. Raja. 

Referring to welfare, he said, “The YSRCP has many schemes to its credit—from housing scheme to Nadu-Nedu and Aarogyasri,” said Mr. Raja.

Later in the day, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna interacted with students during his visit to a school in Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency.

