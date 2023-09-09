Naidu is paying for his sins: Minister Karumuri

September 09, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is paying for his sins said Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr. Rao said the pain and hardships to which N.T. Ramarao was subjected to are haunting Mr. Naidu and he is paying for his misdeeds one after another.

Track Chandrababu Naidu arrest live updates here

Be it Eluru land scam, liquor scam or other reported scandals, Mr. Naidu is just thriving on court stay orders, Mr. Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invoking the name of God, he said the Almighty knows when and how to punish the erroneous. “Now the time has come and he is exposed with the unearthing of the AP Skill Development Corporation scam.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.