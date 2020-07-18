Naidu is against Vizag’s growth, alleges Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu is all out to destroy the brand image of Visakhapatnam as he is worried that development of the three regions in the State will make Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy all the more stronger.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, the Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu has been trying to create an impression that Vizag was unsafe, citing the industrial accidents in the city and the district.

He recalled that a mistake was done by concentrating development in Hyderabad and neglecting the other regions of the then undivided State. He reiterated the need to develop Vizag and spoke on the vision of the Chief Minister to develop all the 13 districts in the State.

The Minister explained that the government has initiated several steps to check industrial accidents. Four teams have been formed to conduct extensive inspections of all industries till July 29. A review with top officials has revealed that there were certain lapses in the issue of licences to industries in the past. The Fire Department officials were directed to inspect the industries and give some time to their managements to rectify the problems. The Boilers Act would be amended and the status of boilers would be reviewed. The APPCB officials have been directed to go by the rules stringently and in an honest manner.

He said that proposal was mooted to set up a hospital at JN Pharma City at Parawada. A decision was taken to hold a review meet with the managements and officials once in every three months.

According to him, industries identified in red zone are 390, orange 319 and in green zone are 172. He also said that the guidelines will be strictly followed and pubic safety will be given top priority. State government decided to give 75% jobs to locals, he said.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana said that industrial accidents at a time when Vizag is set become the executive capital was unfortunate. He said that safeguarding lives of workers is of paramount importance.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand warned that strict action will be taken against industries where accidents take place in the future.

He also said that every company should conduct emergency mock drill and avoid technical and human errors.

Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena pointed out that in the recent accidents lapses from the management side is observed.