Naidu is a political terrorist, says MLA

‘If required YSRCP activists will march into TDP chief’s house’

Terming Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu a ‘political terrorist’ Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said that if required YSRCP cadres would march into Mr. Naidu’s house and beat him up and all those who would come to his rescue, including his son Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, after the political heat picked up in the State following the alleged attacks by YSRCP workers on the TDP offices across the State, he said, “Next time any TDP leaders tries to tarnish the image of the government without obtaining substantial proof or evidences, the same treatment will be delivered.”

He accused the TDP government of doing nothing during its rule for about 21 year. Mr. Amarnath called Mr. Naidu an opportunist, who is now trying to woo the SC/ST and BC segments for his political gains.

Referring to the State Bandh call given by the TDP president on Wednesday, he said, “The TDP has already lost its base and who will support the bandh. The time has come for the party to close all its offices across the State.”

He termed Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan as a freelance politician for his condemning the attack on TDP offices.

“He (Pawan) has no political affiliation. He will support any political party for his personal gains,” said Mr. Amarnath.

Mr. Amarnath also said that the raking up of ganja issue was a diversionary tactics by Mr. Naidu.

Anitha stopped

Tension prevailed at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office near Daspalla Hills, as a large number of women supporters of YSR Congress Party stopped the vehicle of TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha, when she was about to reach the office, after the attack. Heated words were exchanged between the members of both the parties.

Speaking to the media, Ms Anitha condemned the attack on the party office. She also questioned what were the police doing when the party office was attacked and her vehicle was stopped from entering the party office premises. If such act was taken up by the TDP members, the police would rush with buses and arrest us, she added.