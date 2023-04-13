Naidu invokes NTR at his birthplace Nimmakuru, vows to bring back past glory of Telugus

April 13, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Striking a chord with the people, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to dedicate the rest of his life to the service of the people.

“Untiring efforts will be made to bring back the past glory of the Telugus and for the development of the State,” Mr. Naidu has said.

“I promise this to you (people) from the birthplace of party founder-president N.T. Rama Rao,” he said during the ‘atmeeya samavesam’ organised at Nimmakuru, on Thursday.

“When I said the same 10 years ago, people said it was a politically motivated statement. But, all my thoughts are for the well-being of the people and society,” Mr. Naidu asserted.

“I will work for the welfare of the poor. All efforts will be made to ensure that they are empowered economically,” he said.

“Development paves way for creation of wealth. Roads, water, and industries will help develop the region. It is necessary to see that the farmers and the poor reap the benefits of wealth creation, which brings down economic disparities in society. Such plans will be rolled out from Nimmakuru,” he said.

“A plan will be prepared for the development of Nimmakuru. It will be executed as a pilot project to bring down the economic disparities in State. The works to develop Nimmakuru socially, economically and culturally will begin on May 28, the birth anniversary of NTR,” he said.

Pointing out that there was no role that NTR did not play in films, the TDP supremo recalled how NTR had grown in his life.

“NTR created history with his radical decisions in politics and strived hard to eliminate poverty,” Mr. Naidu said.