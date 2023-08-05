HamberMenu
Naidu instigating people, Punganur incident pre-planned: Sajjala

August 05, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,G.V.R. Subba Rao
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh State Government Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State general secretary  Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for clashes between the TDP and YSRCP cadres, on Friday.

The TDP leaders in a planned manner destroyed and torched the shops with  a view to portraying the government in a bad light, he alleged, adding, the government would take all legal measures with regard to the Punganur incident.

Mr. Naidu was expected to protect the law and order in the State. But, he instigated the people with his speeches and suggested they attack, he alleged. He did not even spare the police. The YSRCP had been saying that he would try to  gain people’s sympathy by showing that  the YSRCP cadres attacked him. He did it in Pulivendula and all other places he visited. He showed his true colours at Punganur with his over excitement and melodrama, Mr. Reddy alleged. The police were also injured in the attacks by the TDP cadres, he said.

Mr. Naidu would stoop to any level to come to power, and deliberately instigated his party cadres and people. The former Chief Minister had no right to be in a civil society or in politics for his misdeeds.  The YSRCP would also apprise the developments to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mr. Reddy said. Political parties like TDP had no place in democracy. There should  be a discussion in this regard, he added.

