Naidu instigating Amaravati farmers, alleges Minister

Making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital will not affect the farmers, but TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to instigate them to protect his interests in Amaravati, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna has said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Krishna said, “Mr. Naidu did not settle the package offered to those who had parted their lands for Amaravati during his five-year term. He had only shown graphics of the capital city.”

Asserting that Amaravati continue to be the Legislative capital, the Minister said, “Rayalaseema has been demanding the High Court for long, and the decision to make Kurnool the Judicial capital is in tune with the demand. The backward North Andhra region will witness development with the location of the Executive capital in the region,” the Minister observed.

Mr. Naidu had not taken into consideration the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, and instead chose Amaravati as the capital to further his political interests.