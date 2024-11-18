Chandrababu Naidu is not sincere about SC categorisation, says former Minister

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) lashed out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for “resorting to cheap political tactics” and creating a wedge between Scheduled Caste (SC) communities under the pretext of ‘categorisation’.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli on Monday, YSRCP leader and former Minister Adimulapu Suresh alleged that Mr. Naidu is not sincere about the SC categorisation issue. “Though Mr. Naidu was in an alliance with the ruling party at the Centre on earlier occasions too, such as in 1997, he never thought of enacting legislation that would benefit the sub-castes. Rather, he allowed the pot to keep boiling for three decades, only with the intention of getting political mileage,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister has been using Manda Krishna Madiga as a tool for his selfish gains and to target YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Under the YSRCP rule from 2019 to 2024, the sub castes of the Scheduled Castes were given equal opportunities. The sub-castes were given prestigious posts during the YSRCP regime,” he claimed.

“Mr. Manda Krishna has been reading out a script prepared by the Chief Minister like a puppet. Instead of questioning Mr. Naidu why the categorisation was not done on a full scale at the Centre and State levels, Mr. Manda Krishna is levelling allegations against Mr. Jagan. Representatives of sub-castes were given prestigious posts in the Cabinet and in corporations among others, while Mr. Naidu has always been scheming to create a wedge between the SC communities,” he alleged.

Former chairman of SC Corporation Kommuri Kanaka Rao also spoke.

