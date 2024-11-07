Naidu inaugurates five power sub-stations worth ₹742 cr. in A.P., lays stone for many other new projects

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated five electricity sub-stations worth ₹742 crore and laid the foundation stone for 14 proposed projects estimated to cost ₹4,665 crore, targeted to be completed within the next year, across the State.

The Chief Minister, along with Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, A.P. Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Energy), P. Narayana (MA&UD), Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Women and Child Welfare), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism and Guntur district in-charge Minister), and Nadendla Manohar (Food and Civil Supplies), and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, inaugurated the completed power infrastructure projects and laid the foundation stone for the newly proposed ones at an event at Thallayapalem in the capital city, Amaravati, on Thursday (November 7, 2024).

A ₹505.98-crore 400/220 kv Gas Insulated Sub-station (GIS) at Thallayapalem was inaugurated directly by the Chief Minister, while the other projects were launched virtually, in which the respective district Collectors, MLAs, MPs and local public participated.

Mr. Naidu said that these efforts align with the State government’s mission to enhance power transmission and distribution across districts, supporting Andhra Pradesh’s growing industrial and commercial landscape. He alleged that at least ₹1.20 lakh crore additional burden was placed on the public by the previous YSRCP government led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The power sector was destroyed by the previous government, despite increasing electricity charges nine times in a span of five years. The previous government paid money to the power generating companies without using the electricity, he said.

Projects

The inauguration covered significant upgrades, including a 132/33 kv sub-station at Korlam in Srikakulam district, with an investment of ₹54.22 crore, 220 kv Narsipatnam sub-station, (Anakapalli, ₹67.35 crore) and the Upper Sileru Power Evacuation scheme (Alluri Sitharama Raju district, ₹1,753.45 crore).

The foundation stones were laid for a 132 kv project for Pedana (Krishna, ₹48.64), 132 kv project Gannavaram (catering to the Vijayawada airport, ₹30.65 crore), 400 kv line diversion (Guntur, ₹439.5 crore), diversion of 220 kv lines passing through the APCRDA area (₹1,042 crore), 220/33 kv GIS at Lingayapalem, (Guntur, ₹400 crore), 220/33 kv GIS Nelapadu, along with laying underground cables in Amaravati (₹424 crore), balance works of 132/33 kv Chinnarikatla sub-station (Prakasam, ₹31 crore), 132/33 kv sub-station, Mambattu (Tirupati, ₹43.53 crore), Tukivakam (Tirupati, ₹76.89 crore), 400 kv line from Jammalamadugu to RTPP (YSR Kadapa, ₹193.3 crore).

The completed projects include a 132/33 kv sub-station at Mylavaram (NTR district, ₹20.78 crore), 132/33 kv sub-station at V. Kota (Chittoor, ₹38 crore), 220/132/33 kv sub-station Bethamcherla (Nandyal, ₹98 crore) and 220/132 kv sub-station Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district, ₹79 crore.