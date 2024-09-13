Naidu ignored Yeleru modernisation during 2014-19, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 13 (Friday) alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his term in 2014-15, had ignored the modernisation of the Yeleru irrigation system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister was speaking after visiting the villages affected by the Yeleru floods in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district. Former Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu accompanied him.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had launched the modernisation project in 2008 with ₹135 crore. Mr. Naidu had increased the project’s cost to ₹295 crore for commissions in 2015, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The period between 2014 and 2019 witnessed drought-like conditions, which were suitable for expediting the Yeleru moderniastion work. But Mr. Naidu never accorded it priority. He barely spent ₹95 crore on the project,” the former Chief Minister said.

Referring to the term (2019-24) when he was at the helm, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he could not pursue it due to rains. “I could neither afford to declare a crop holiday to proceed with the modernisation works,” he added.

He attributed the prevailing flood situation to poor management of floodwaters and lack of preparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beginning from August 31, Mr. Naidu received reports and alerts about the huge inflows and rains. The flood could have been averted had the inflow been released without filling the Yeleru reservoir. It is an absolute manmade disaster,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also alleged that the canal system was not properly managed till September 9.

Referring to the promises made by the NDA partners in the run-up to the elections, the YSRCP chief said farmers, students and women were waiting for the .disbursement of financial aid under various schemes.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also visited Madhavapuram and Nagulapalli villages during his one-day tour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.