Naidu ignored development of North Andhra region during TDP tenure, alleges Botcha Satyanarayana

The Minister for Education launches ‘Family Doctor’ programme in Vizianagaram

April 06, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Thursday. . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged that Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure as the Chief Minister, had ignored the development of the North Andhra region.

The Minister launched the ‘Family Doctor’ programme at Dwarapudi on April 6 (Thursday) and spoke to the media, while referring to the allegations made by Mr. Naidu during the TDP’s zonal meet held in Visakhapatnam on April 5 (Wednesday).

“Many new industries including the pharma city were set up in Visakhapatnam during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime. I, in the capacity of the Minister for Industries, had taken many initiatives for the setting up of software companies in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Naidu is shedding crocodile tears for the North Andhra region,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Defending developmental activities undertaken in the Rushikonda beach area in Visakhapatnam, he said that the State government was creating certain structures in the area.

Referring to the results of the recently held MLC elections, Mr. Satyanarayana said that only a section of the total electorate had exercised their franchise. “The people of the State repose their faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was present.

