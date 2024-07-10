Naidu holds talks with BPCL team on setting up petroleum refinery in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held talks with a delegation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) led by its CMD G. Krishna Kumar on July 10 (Wednesday) regarding the scope for establishment of an oil refinery and petrochemical corridor in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message on social media platform ‘X’, Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has significant petrochemical potential due to its strategic location on the east coast and that they explored the establishment of the petrochemical corridor with an investment of ₹60,000 crore to ₹70,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said that he had called for a detailed plan and feasibility report from the downstream oil and gas major in 90 days and that the State government was looking forward to providing around 5,000 acres of land required for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be noted that during his recent meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, Mr. Naidu sought the establishment of the refinery as per Section 93 of the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014, by highlighting the advantages the State has, and promised to facilitate the project.

EV manufacturing unit

later, Mr. Naidu held a separate meeting with Pham Sanh Chau, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Auto Limited, a leading automobile conglomerate from Vietnam.

He invited Mr. Chau to set up the company’s electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister also instructed the Industries Department to facilitate the visit of Mr. Pham Sanh Chau and his team to suitable land parcels in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.