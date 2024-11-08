Naidu holds key meeting with MLAs on SC sub-categorisation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu convened a high-level meeting with Scheduled Castes (SC) MLAs from NDA coalition parties at the Secretariat to discuss critical steps on SC sub-categorisation. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of the policy in ensuring equitable opportunities for SC sub-communities through fair representation and targeted benefits.

The Chief Minister highlighted that SC sub-categorisation would guarantee proportional opportunities across various sub-castes, allowing for fair resource allocation based on population distribution. Mr. Naidu underscored that since this policy aligned with both a recent Supreme Court ruling and the election promise of NDA, the government aimed to act swiftly and fairly. Plans were under way to implement sub-categorization on a district-unit basis, prioritising equal access to educational, employment, skill development, and business opportunities as part of a comprehensive SC upliftment strategy, he said.

Reflecting on past achievements, Mr. Naidu stated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had historically supported SC empowerment, citing the Justice K. Punnaiah Commission, which addressed social injustices like untouchability. Following his re-election in 2014, his administration enacted GO 25, which directed state funding according to SC population proportions, channelling resources to uplift underprivileged communities. Now, with the Supreme Court decision clarifying the sub-categorisation process, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish a commission to execute the necessary steps for implementation. “Ensuring the holistic development of SCs requires focused strategies,” he noted.

MLAs at the meeting mentioned past initiatives, such as the “Chandranna Bata” programme, which brought roads to SC areas, and sanitation facilities that uplifted women’s dignity and improved community health standards. Some MLAs noted that no new roads or sanitation facilities were developed in SC localities over the past five years under the governance of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They expressed concerns about the economic struggles faced by SCs, especially those cultivating land as tenant farmers, and urged the government to ensure they received full benefits from welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister responded by reassuring the legislators that the government was actively strategising to secure SCs progress over the next five years. He encouraged MLAs to leverage their roles to advocate for SCs interests, highlighting their individual journeys from grassroots leaders to legislators. “You have risen to these positions through your own strength, and I urge each of you to work persistently to resolve the issues facing our SC communities,” Mr. Naidu remarked.

The Chief Minister noted the coalition’s success in securing 27 out of 29 reserved seats for SC in the recent elections, attributing this victory to the people’s trust. He expressed confidence in securing re-election for these MLAs in 2029, emphasising that continuity in public service depends on their dedication to the people who supported them.