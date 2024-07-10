GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu hold talks with BPCL team on setting up petroleum refinery in Andhra Pradesh

A feasibility report has been sought, says the Chief Minister, adding that the government is looking forward to providing 5,000 acres required for the project

Published - July 10, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BPCL CMD G. Krishna Kumar with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday.

BPCL CMD G. Krishna Kumar with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held talks with a delegation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) led by its CMD G. Krishna Kumar on July 10 (Wednesday) regarding the scope for establishment of an oil refinery and petrochemical corridor in the State. 

In a message on social media platform ‘X’, Mr. Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has significant petrochemical potential due to its strategic location on the east coast and that they explored the establishment of the petrochemical corridor with an investment of ₹60,000 crore to ₹70,000 crore. 

The Chief Minister said that he had called for a detailed plan and feasibility report from the downstream oil and gas major in 90 days and that the State government was looking forward to providing around 5,000 acres of land required for the project. 

It may be noted that during his recent meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, Mr. Naidu sought the establishment of the refinery as per Section 93 of the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014, by highlighting the advantages the State has, and promised to facilitate the project. 

EV manufacturing unit

later, Mr. Naidu held a separate meeting with Pham Sanh Chau, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Auto Limited, a leading automobile conglomerate from Vietnam. 

He invited Mr. Chau to set up the company’s electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister also instructed the Industries Department to facilitate the visit of Mr. Pham Sanh Chau and his team to suitable land parcels in the State.

