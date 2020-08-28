Naidu has no right to speak aboutwelfare of Dalits, says MLA

‘Atrocities against them more pronounced during TDP term’

YSR Congress Party MLA from Vemuru M. Nagarjuna has said that TDP national president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu has been shedding crocodile tears on the welfare of Dalits and other weaker sections.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Nagarjuna said, “The sincerity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy can be seen from the fact that he has appointed a Dalit woman as Home Minister and five others from the weaker sections as Ministers.”

Mr. Naidu had no right to speak about the welfare of Dalits, he said, and alleged that atrocities against them had been committed during his term in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts.

“Mr. Naidu had once wondered whether anyone would be willing to be born in a Dalit family. Doesn’t the statement show Mr. Naidu’s attitude towards Dalits?” he questioned, and added that as per the National Crime Records Bureau, the State stood in the fourth place in the atrocities committed against the weaker sections during the TDP term. Mr. Nagarjuna said that social boycott of Dalits was witnessed during Mr. Naidu’s term.

The Chief Minister proposed to give pattas to 54,000 Dalits in the Amaravati region, but Mr. Naidu and his benamis had opposed it, the MLA alleged.

He said 1,40,000 youth belonging to the weaker sections got jobs with the establishment of village and ward secretariats.