Naidu has no reason to continue in politics, says Sajjala

‘TDP chief resorting to false propaganda against the Chief Minister’

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday came down heavily on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “resorting to false propaganda against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government” with mala fide intentions, and said there was no need for the opposition party leader to continue in politics.

Addressing the media at party central office here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy flayed Mr. Naidu for criticising the Chief Minister for the damage caused to the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project.

It was the TDP government that had built the cofferdam without building the spillway for political interests, which resulted in the damage, he said, and added that Mr. Naidu was responsible for it.

Mr. Naidu was claiming credit for interlinking the Godavari and the Krishna using the Pattiseema project, he said, and added that most of the canals under the project had been built by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the Chief Minister had ordered that action be taken against the persons concerned in the incident where the SUV hired by a family was forcibly taken for the Chief Minister’s convoy.

Reacting to Mr. Naidu’s remarks on “injustice being meted out to the BCs by the YSRCP government,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government had given 11 out of 25 Cabinet berths to the BCs. Similarly, 70% of ZP posts and 93% of Mayor posts were given to them.

Referring to the plight of the tenant farmers, he said the government had been providing assistance to them under Rythu Bharosa. Mr. Naidu, in contrast, had not fulfilled the loan waiver promise when he was at the helm.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP and the BJP were resorting to false propaganda on cash in lieu of rice scheme under Public Distribution System though it was voluntary.