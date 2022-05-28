Naidu has no moral right to take part in NTR’s birth centenary celebrations: Ambati

What had the TDP chief done to the downtrodden sections when in power, he asks

What had the TDP chief done to the downtrodden sections when in power, he asks

While terming Telugu Desam Party’s Mahanadu a farce, Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said on Saturday that its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had no moral right to participate in the centenary celebrations of party founder N.T. Rama Rao after “backstabbing him and being responsible for his demise.”

Addressing the media at YSRCP central office here, Mr. Rambabu said that Mr. Naidu had been trying to revive the TDP after it lost ground in the State.

“What had Mr. Naidu done to the BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities when in power?” he questioned.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of propagating false information during Mahanadu that reverse tendering was the reason for the damage of Polavaram diaphragm wall, Mr. Rambabu challenged the Opposition leader for an open debate on the issue. Why couldn't Mr. Naidu complete the project before 2018 as promised, the Minister questioned.

Slamming Mr. Naidu for not condemning the attack on the houses of a Dalit Minister and a BC MLA in Konaseema district, he faulted the TDP for not passing a resolution to name the district after B.R. Ambedkar at its political conclave. The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu “is anti-Dalit, anti-BCs and anti-minorities.”

He further said the TDP was on the verge of collapse.