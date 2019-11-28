Andhra Pradesh

Naidu has no moral right to speak about Amaravati: Roja

APIIC Chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Thursday said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had no moral right to speak about Amaravati as he had done nothing for its development.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Roja, who attended the DDRC meeting, termed Mr. Naidu’s visit to Amaravati as “ridiculous and a political strategy” to sling mud on the YSRCP government.

Mr. Naidu’s interests in Amaravati included his benami assets, she alleged. “He is shedding crocodile tears and unnecessarily blaming the YSRCP government on the issue of Amaravati development,” she alleged.

After “forcibly” taking away lands from the farmers, Mr. Naidu did nothing for their development, and did not construct a single permanent structure there, she said.

“In the name Amaravati, Mr. Naidu had siphoned off thousands of crores of rupees,” Ms. Roja alleged.

“The former Chief Minister had hoodwinked the people of the State by showing Amaravati in graphics,” she quipped.

