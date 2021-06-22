Naidu has no moral right talk about farmers’ issues, says Killi

Former Union Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Killi Kruparani on Tuesday said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no moral right to talk about farmers’ issues since the State government was taking all steps to boost their morale by implementing various welfare schemes, including Rythu Bharosa.

Addressing the media here, she said that the State government released ₹390 crore dues to the farmers. Ms. Kruparani said that people of the State would not believe Mr. Naidu as he had ‘betrayed’ all sections of the society.