Andhra Pradesh

Naidu has no moral right talk about farmers’ issues, says Killi

Former Union Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Killi Kruparani on Tuesday said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no moral right to talk about farmers’ issues since the State government was taking all steps to boost their morale by implementing various welfare schemes, including Rythu Bharosa.

Addressing the media here, she said that the State government released ₹390 crore dues to the farmers. Ms. Kruparani said that people of the State would not believe Mr. Naidu as he had ‘betrayed’ all sections of the society.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 7:44:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/naidu-has-no-moral-right-talk-about-farmers-issues-says-killi/article34911855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY