‘Naidu has failed as an Opposition leader’: Education Minister

Minister for Education A. Suresh on Saturday accused Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu of not fulfilling his duty in the Assembly when the government introduced various Bills for discussion.

Where was Mr. Naidu when important Bills were being discussed? he asked. Addressing the media at the party State office here, the Minister said that Mr. Naidu, who often boasted of being in politics for 40 years, failed to rise to the occasion and come up with suggestions on Bills reserving 50% of nominated posts and government works to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities and 75% jobs to locals in industries.

The Minister charged Mr. Naidu with walking out of the Assembly out of “jealousy, ill-will and on flimsy pretext” unable to tolerate Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s path-breaking legislations.

The Minister said the way Mr. Naidu was behaving would make anyone doubt his intentions and his commitment to the welfare of the weaker sections, particularly the BCs. Even on 75% jobs for local youth was being criticised.

Though the TDP did not oppose the legislation, it was saying that no industry would come to the State if such laws were enacted, the Minister said.

The Minister challenged Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to a public debate on the achievements of the TDP government.