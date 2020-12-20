‘Naidu has done injustice to Vizianagaram, Srikakulam’

VIZIANAGARAM

20 December 2020 00:16 IST

Only executive capital in Visakhapatnam can do justice to the region: YSRCP MLC

YSR Congress Party’s Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Saturday said that real development of backward districts in the State, such as Vizianagam and Srikakulam, would be possible only by making Visakhapatnam an executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was misleading people of Krishna and Guntur districts on the issue of Amaravati. “Amaravati will continue to remain the legislative capital of the State. Devoting all available financial resources for the development of only the Amaravati region will lead to further injustice to backward regions of North Andhra and Rayalaseema,” Mr. Suresh Babu said.

“The issue should be debated widely all over the State as it will have an impact on future generations too. That is why I am planning a roundtable conference with intellectuals, retired officials and policymakers. A study by an independent agency would reveal the fact that the progress of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam would be possible only by making Visakhapatnam an executive capital of the State,” said Mr. Suresh Babu, who is the son of former Minister and Protem Speaker of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju.

“Visakhapatnam is an international city. More progress is going to be witnessed between the city and Bhogapuram where an international airport will come up very soon. A.P. can attract huge investments for North Andhra region and other areas only if there is clarity over the executive capital. Mr. Naidu used to highlight the plus points of Visakhapatnam while holding meetings with entrepreneurs to attract more investments. But now, he is holding protests in Amaravati region while doing maximum injustice to North Andhra region,” he said.