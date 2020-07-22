Naidu hails Governor’s order on SEC

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s directive to the government to reinstate N. Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) in line with the High Court’s order.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said, “The Governor has upheld the sanctity of the Constitution and the dignity of the courts of justice.”
Underlining the significance of Article 243 K(2), which specifies the Governor’s role in determining the tenure of the SEC, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Ramesh Kumar had deferred the local body elections in view of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Mr. Ramesh Kumar had taken the decision to prevent a major health risk to the voters, he was removed in violation of the Constitution, Mr. Naidu observed.
The government’s unlawful action could be halted with the intervention of the court, he added.
Demanding stringent action against those responsible for Mr. Ramesh Kumar’s removal, the TDP president appealed to the government to realise its mistakes and desist from being “adamant” in implementing its “unilateral decisions.”
‘Protect autonomy’
Asking the government to cooperate with the SEC in conducting free and fair elections to the local bodies, he said the autonomy of the SEC should be protected in the long-term interests of democracy.
Alleging that the YSRCP leaders had resorted to violence and attacked the contestants of the opposition parties in the exercise that preceded the SEC’s decision, Mr. Naidu said the legislature, the judiciary, the executive, and the media had all come under attack.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath