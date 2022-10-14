Naidu had ignored Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations on Andhra Pradesh capital, alleges Dharmana

Decentralisation alone will ensure development of all the regions of Andhra Pradesh, says Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM
October 14, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao addressing a roundtable organised by the Bar Association in Srikakulam on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday said the Sivaramakrishnan Committee had opposed the establishment of the capital in Amaravati. He said decentralisation would ensure development of all regions.

Mr. Prasada Rao was addressing a roundtable organised by the Srikakulam Bar Association.

He alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu had tried to protect the interests of a few sections by developing Amaravati as the capital though the Sivaramakrishnan Committee was against destroying the agricultural fields located between Krishna and Guntur districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The interests of all regions are more important than the issues of farmers belonging to 29 villages located in and around Amaravati”Dharmana Prasada Rao Revenue Minister

“The interests of all regions are more important than the issues of farmers belonging to 29 villages located in and around Amaravati. Cosmopolitan culture is must for a capital, and Visakhapatnam is the right place,” he said.

Bar Association president B. Phalguna Rao, general secretary A. Bhuvaneswara Rao, and vice-president P. Apparao extended their support to the three-capital decision and promised to take part in the rally to be organised on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Deputy Speaker of the Legislative K. Veerabhadra Swamy, and YSRCP MLAs and MLCs who met in Vizianagaram chalked out an action plan to make the Visakha Garjana rally a success.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy asked the party leaders and cadres to participate in the rally as establishment of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam would benefit Vizianagaram district the most.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app