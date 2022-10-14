Naidu had ignored Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations on Andhra Pradesh capital, alleges Dharmana

Decentralisation alone will ensure development of all the regions of Andhra Pradesh, says Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao addressing a roundtable organised by the Bar Association in Srikakulam on Friday.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday said the Sivaramakrishnan Committee had opposed the establishment of the capital in Amaravati. He said decentralisation would ensure development of all regions.

Mr. Prasada Rao was addressing a roundtable organised by the Srikakulam Bar Association.

He alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu had tried to protect the interests of a few sections by developing Amaravati as the capital though the Sivaramakrishnan Committee was against destroying the agricultural fields located between Krishna and Guntur districts.

“The interests of all regions are more important than the issues of farmers belonging to 29 villages located in and around Amaravati. Cosmopolitan culture is must for a capital, and Visakhapatnam is the right place,” he said.

Bar Association president B. Phalguna Rao, general secretary A. Bhuvaneswara Rao, and vice-president P. Apparao extended their support to the three-capital decision and promised to take part in the rally to be organised on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

Deputy Speaker of the Legislative K. Veerabhadra Swamy, and YSRCP MLAs and MLCs who met in Vizianagaram chalked out an action plan to make the Visakha Garjana rally a success.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy asked the party leaders and cadres to participate in the rally as establishment of Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam would benefit Vizianagaram district the most.