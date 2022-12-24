  1. EPaper
Naidu had done injustice to the Backward Classes when in power, alleges Botcha

The TDP national president considers the Backward Classes only as a vote bank, alleges the Education Minister

December 24, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media at Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media at Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had done injustice to the Backward Classes (BCs) and prevented Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Niadu to get berth in the Union Cabinet between 2014 and 2019.

Addressing the media at Bondapalli, near here, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that Mr. Naidu had accorded priority to influential persons when he was in power and “is shedding crocodile tears for the BCs now.”

“Mr. Naidu wants votes of the BCs. His priorities and policies change when he gets power. He had ignored development of Vizianagaram district, where BCs constitute 80% of the population, when in power,” the Minister alleged.

Mr. Satyanarayana claimed that Mr. Naidu’s roadshows in Vizianagaram district could not evoke any response in spite of mobilising crowds.

Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Gajapathinagaram MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya, and Vizianagaram ZP chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao were present.

