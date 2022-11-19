Naidu guessed it right, 2024 elections will be his last, assert YSRCP leaders

November 19, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM / ANAKAPALLI

‘The TDP national president is unable to digest the growing public support for the government’s three-capital decision’

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have come down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling party during his roadshows in Rayalaseema.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Mr. Naidu was visibly frustrated when people expressed their support to the three capitals.

After witnessing huge support to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy due to the number of welfare schemes being implemented, and the severe resistance towards the TDP, a sense of worry and disappointment seeped into Mr Naidu, the Minister said.

Responding on Mr. Naidu’s statement that 2024 elections might be his last, Mr. Amarnath said the TDP leader should understand that he could no longer come to power.

Mr. Naidu should tell what he had done to the State during his 14-year tenure as Chief Minister, the Minister demanded.

In another press conference, Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna said that Mr. Naidu was unable to digest the scale of public support for the YSRCP in the State.

“While Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for overall development of the State, Mr. Naidu wants development of only 28 villages,” he alleged.

He dared Mr. Naidu to come to Visakhapatnam and say that he was not in favour of making the city Executive capital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu, addressing the media at Devarapalli, said that 2024 would be the last elections not only for Mr. Naidu but also for the TDP.

