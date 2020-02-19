Naidu given ‘Z-Plus’ security in A.P. and Telangana: Home Minister

Telugu Desam Party president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu has been provided security with 183 police personnel in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

“The government is providing Z-Plus category security to Mr. Naidu and there is no change in it,” Ms. Sucharitha told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Security has been provided to the Leader of the Opposition as per the recommendations of the Security Review Committee (SRC) and changes, if any, would be made as per the committee’s decision.

In all, 135 police personnel including Central, State Intelligence and the Law and Order police of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Circle Inspector (CI), SI and other officers were giving round-the-clock protection to Mr. Naidu in Andhra Pradesh.

Forty-eight police officers were deputed for providing security to the TDP president in Hyderabad, the Home Minister said.

According to the police, SRC reviewed security to all the VIPs in January this year. Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang clarified that the government had not scaled down security to Mr. Naidu and it was the same as earlier in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.