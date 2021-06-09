Naidu flays demolition of Vizag school

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2021 23:40 IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Secretary Adityanath Das to come to the rescue of the differently-abled students of Hidden Sprouts School in Visakhapatnam.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the government targeted the no-profit school for differently-abled students. “On June 5, the authorities demolished the temporary sheds and seized the school premises the next day. It was done without serving a written notice to the school,” he said.

He said that the school was leased by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in 2013 with two rooms and is currently running with 190 students.

“A majority of the students come from poor financial background. Strong action needs to be initiated against the officials responsible for the act,” he added.