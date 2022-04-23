Naidu flags ‘growing atrocities’ against women in Andhra Pradesh

‘No place seems to be safe as is evident from the gangrape incident in a government hospital in Vijayawada’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday raised concern over “growing atrocities against women in the State” and attributed it to “gross neglect on the part of the government.”

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Opposition leader said cases of sexual harassment, rape and murder of girls and women were on the rise.

“Nobody seems to be safe. Girls going to school or college, women at the market place or women employees at the workplace, nobody is safe,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the alleged gangrape of a mentally challenged girl in the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada, Mr. Naidu said if such a heinous incident could happen in a place like a government hospital, one wondered where would the women be safe.

Police blamed

He faulted the police for not taking action when they were approached by the girl’s parents with a complaint of their missing daughter.

The TDP chief claimed that the government had reacted to the incident only after the party leaders visited the hospital and interacted with the victim’s parents.

Sensing public anger, the Home Minister and the Mahila Commission Chairperson had rushed to the hospital, Mr. Naidu said, adding, “When we asked them to ensure justice to the victim’s family, they started talking against us.”

“The State has become a hub of anti-social elements, and rampant use of drugs and illicit liquor is resulting in rise in heinous crimes against women.”N. Chandrababu NaiduTDP national president

Mr. Naidu further alleged that the State had become a hub of anti-social elements. Rampant use of drugs and illicit liquor was resulting in the rise in such heinous crimes. He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the right to rule the State as he had failed miserably to provide safety to women.

He alleged that the ruling party leaders were involved in many cases of attacks on women. Accusing two YSRCP leaders of molesting a girl and pushing her into flesh trade, Mr. Naidu said no action had been taken against them so far.

Giving details of the series of rape cases across the State, Mr. Naidu ridiculed the hype created around the Disha Act, and reminded that the Chief Minister had promised to punish the culprits within 21 days of the crime under the law.

‘Dubious distinction’

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau data, he said one-third of the crimes against women in the country was taking place in Andhra Pradesh. The State recorded the highest number of physical attacks, human trafficking, and sexual harassment offences in the country, the TDP leader said.