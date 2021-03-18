Naidu files quash petition in HC against CID FIR

N. Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

18 March 2021 22:58 IST

The former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday filed a petition in High Court for quashing the FIR registered by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against him for alleged involvement in the assigned lands scandal in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

The matter is likely to be heard on March 19. He is supposed to be present for questioning at the CID regional office in the city on March 23.

Cases have been booked against the former Chief Minister under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Prohibition of Assigned Lands Alienation Act, 1977 for his suspected role in the fraudulent procurement of about 500 acres of land for the construction of the capital city, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

The CID already served notices under Section 41 of Cr.P.C. on Mr. Naidu and P. Narayana, who was Minister for Municipal Administration in the Telugu Desam Party government, to justify their actions in the implementation of the much-hyped Land Pooling Scheme. They were chairman and vice-chairman of the erstwhile AP Capital Region Development Authority.