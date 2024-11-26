 />

Naidu felicitates Chaganti Koteswara Rao

Published - November 26, 2024 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu felicitated Government Advisor (Students’ Ethics and Values) Chaganti Koteswara Rao at the Secretariat on Monday, November 25. The Chief Minister honoured him with a shawl and presented him with an idol of Lord Venkateswara.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu emphasised the need for the current generation to understand the greatness of the Indian family system. Along with good education, employment, and a secure future, moral values are also essential for the development of a good society, and everyone should work in this direction, he said. Mr. Naidu suggested that the government advisor work on enhancing moral values among students, youth, and society.

The Chief Minister asked Mr. Koteswara Rao to initiate special programmes to promote moral values through lectures, special programmes, and activities in schools, colleges, and universities, efforts to instil goodness in the youth. Mr. Naidu said that India possesses a unique culture and traditions that no other country has, which must be shared with current and future generations.

Mr. Naidu also emphasized the importance of teaching the youth to respect women, elders, and parents. He mentioned that many issues in today’s world are negatively influencing students and youth, leading to the erosion of moral values. 

Mr. Koteswara Rao said that he had already discussed with HRD Minister N. Lokesh about initiatives in the education sector to promote moral values among students and the youth through Sumathi and Vemana Sathakams, ethical stories, good teachings, and special classes.

