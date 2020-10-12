Naidu fanning Amaravati protest for selfish gain: Botcha

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 October 2020 00:29 IST

‘The government has a clear vision for development of all regions in the State’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday said that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was organising protests with his ‘paid artistes’ against the proposed three capitals to safeguard the wealth he had amassed by ‘insider trading’.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Minister criticised Mr. Naidu for asking people to protest in the name of Amaravati, claiming that the call by the TDP chief did not get any response from any region in the State.

Reiterating that the government has a clear vision for developments of all regions of the State equally, the Minister said that people from all 13 districts had welcomed the decision to set up three capitals.

He also said that the decentralisation process began from the day the Bill pertaining to the issue was passed in the Assembly. The YSRCP government would make overcome all the hurdles and set up three capitals in the State.

Vizag land scam

Referring to the land scam allegations in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the SIT investigation would be completed soon and the report would be made public.

Responding on allegations made by TDP leaders that the YSRCP leaders were involved in corruption, the Minister said the State government was ready to face any kind of inquiry. “Fearing investigation followed by arrests in the insider trading case, it was the TDP leaders who moved the court of law to get a stay and this proves their involvement in the Amaravati land scam,” he added.

MANSAS Trust row

Speaking about the reported move by the MANSAS Trust to privatise the MR College in Vizianagaram and other issues, the Minister said it is a private matter of the Pusapati family and the State government has nothing to do with it. He accused former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju of spreading false propaganda against the government.

“The government is focussing on development of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project and the detailed project report for the project is being prepared,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

The Minister also said that steps were being taken by the GVMC to treat sewage water. Keeping in the view the growing traffic in Visakhapatnam, flyovers, under-bridges and subways would be constructed at major junctions, he added.