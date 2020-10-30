Naidu failed to distribute houses to the poor: Botcha

‘TDP leaders had looted public money in the name of TIDCO housing scheme’

Accusing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu of being failed in sanctioning houses meant for the poor during his tenure as Chief Minister, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that the TDP leaders were involved in large-scale corruption in the TIDCO housing scheme during their regime.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that the TDP leaders had looted huge chunk of public money in the name of houses for the poor.

The TDP government had laid the foundation for only three lakh houses, despite the Central government had sanctioned seven lakh houses, he said.

“Of three lakh houses, 2,62,216 reached the basement level while 81,040 houses came up to 90% of works. Only 20% to 40% works were done for in 71,488 houses during the the five-year term of the TDP. Even as a single house was not given to the beneficiaries, Mr. Naidu left a debt of ₹3,200 crore to the TIDCO contractors,” said Mr. Satyanarayana. The then TDP government had fixed ₹2,000 per sft for providing a house in 300 sft and charged over ₹2.6 lakh from the poor. For houses in 345 sft and 430 sft, the beneficiaries were made to pay ₹3.25 lakh and ₹4.65 lakh respectively.

Though the price per sft was only at ₹1200, the TDP government charged over ₹2,000 and pocketed all the money, without even clearing the bills of the contractors or completing a single house, he added.

“The government has decided to distribute 30 lakh houses free of cost, along with the TIDCO houses. By spending ₹600 crore, the government had completed all the houses and is geared up for distribution. However, the TDP leaders obstructed the distribution of house pattas,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

He asked where were the six lakh houses that were constructed during the TDP regime as claimed by Mr. Naidu.

Polavaram project

Referring to the Polavaram project, the Minister said that it was Mr. Naidu who exploited the project for commissions from the contractors, which ultimately led to the reduction of funds from the Union government. “We will convince the Centre to complete the Polavaram prtoject. If necessary, we will also go to court for funds,” he said.