Naidu extends greetings on Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Saint-poet Kankadasa was a great man who reminded us that the cultural traditions of the BCs need to be respected and that everyone should work towards their upliftment, says the Chief Minister

Published - November 18, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Andhra Pradesh government observes Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Andhra Pradesh government observes Kanakadasa Jayanthi. | Photo Credit: VISHWA KUNDAPURA

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended greetings on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Kanakadasa. In a post on ‘X’ on Monday, Mr. Naidu said Guru Kanakadasa was a social reformer, poet, singer, and eminent devotee of Krishna. His efforts to bring change in the society are unforgettable. Born in Karnataka, Sri Sri Sri Guru Kanakadasa was a social philosopher who brought awareness to the caste system and inequality in Rayalaseema as well. Kankadasa was a great man who reminded that everyone should respect the cultural traditions of Backward Classes (BCs) and the need to work for their upliftment.

Kanakadasa’s teachings on devotion are worthy of emulation even today. “The great man was a visionary, and it can be understood from the fact that his teachings, made many years ago in a simple language, are still relevant and acting as a guiding light for society. I wholeheartedly believe that the teachings of Sri Sri Sri Guru Kanakadasa will help guide society in taking the right path. That is why the State government has issued an order to observe Kanakadasa Jayanthi across the State,” he added.

Published - November 18, 2024 06:27 pm IST

