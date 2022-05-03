Naidu extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said that the holy month of Ramzan was the time when Prophet Muhammad revealed the first principles in the Quran that showed the right path to humankind. The culmination of Ramzan was marked by Eid-ul-Fitr which remained a celebration of devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty, he said.
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, extended greetings to Muslims who were celebrating Eid after completing their Ramzan fasting. The Eid-ul-Fitr festival inspires people to strive for a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society, he said.
Mr. Lokesh prayed that Ramzan ushers in prosperity and happiness in all households throughout the year.
