Naidu expresses concern over industrial accidents, to form panel to check safety measures

Expressing concern over the industrial accidents in the State in the last five years, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that safety should be a top priority of the managements. Since 2019, the combined Visakhapatnam district reported 119 industrial accidents in which 120 people died, he said.

Mr. Naidu visited the accident site at the plant of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam on Thursday, August 22. He was briefed about the cause of the incident by district Collector Vijaya Krishnan and other officials.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Naidu said that in the last five years the previous government had formed committees following industrial accidents but the recommendations of the committees were never implemented.

Violations

Mr. Naidu said that the management of Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited, a red-category industry, did not follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The chemical was explosive and the result was devastating, he said, adding that a high-level committee was being formed to investigate the incident and submit a report.

He said that all the industries, especially the red-category units, should take safety measures. The managements should conduct an internal audit.

Mr. Naidu said that the NDA government had huge respect for industries which helped in employment generation and development of the State. He said 99% of the industries were functioning responsibly, but due to one percent of them such accidents were occurring.

“In this case, the management members are said to be having some differences among them. But when such incident occurs, it is the basic responsibility of them to come here. But they delegated the responsibility to some other person. The managements cannot take everything for granted. It takes a minute for me to act firmly, but that is not our aim,” he said.

Stringent safety measures

Mr. Naidu said that stringent measures would be taken to control such industrial accidents in future.

“When such accidents occurred in the last five years, the previous government was not able to put a full stop. But we will come up with proper mechanism to ensure safety of workers in the industries,” he said.

He said that the government would bring the departments like the Pollution Control Board (PCB), Labour, and Legal Metrology under one roof to conduct a safety check of the industries.

“The drive will be a system-driven one and the findings will be uploaded to a server. If needed, we will conduct another audit by another party to check if the corrections were made by the industry,” he said.

In the coming years, the combined Visakhapatnam district would see industrialisation and the government would come up with steps to ensure proper management of the industries.

The CM also responded positively to a proposal to set up a trauma centre, burns unit, an exclusive hospital, and a dedicated fire station at the SEZ.

Mr. Naidu directed the departments concerned to conduct an exercise to check the industries in the State.