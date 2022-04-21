Naidu exhorts people to join TDP in reconstructing Andhra Pradesh

April 21, 2022 20:07 IST

People vexed with YSRCP government’s misrule in the last three years, says TDP national president

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged people to join the party and help reconstruct Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking after launching the party’s ‘digital and paperless’ membership drive, which is believed to take the party’s enrolment process closer to its supporters in the two Telugu States and abroad, Mr. Naidu said people were “vexed with the YSRCP government’s misrule in the last three years.”

“People are frustrated and fear-stricken,” Mr. Naidu said, citing the example of Abdul Salaam and his family members who had allegedly resorted to the extreme step unable to bear the harassment of the government.

‘Rising crimes’

Mr. Naidu further said that drugs, illicit liquor and rising crimes posed a serious threat to society.

Mr. Naidu said, henceforth, interested persons could enrol themselves as party members directly through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and ‘Mana TDP’ app. Digital membership cards would provide hassle-free access to all services of the party to the members, he said.

Membership drive

“The TDP is known for technology upgradation and its integration with people. The party has over 70 lakh committed members. Immediately after the launch of the membership drive, 8,768 hits have been registered,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that it reflected the zeal and enthusiasm of the activists.

“The TDP treats its members as a family, providing them political, educational and health assistance at every step,” he said, and informed that the party had paid a sum of ₹100 crore towards insurance to the families of 4,844 activists who had died in accidents, while 2,750 children were given educational support.

Claiming that a large section of educated youth had benefited immensely from the TDP’s progressive policies, Mr. Naidu said these people were in good position today and could think of donating to the party’s further progress.

He urged the party cadre and the people in general to make effective use of the social media platforms to expose the “misdeeds of the YSRCP government.”

Personal stories and testimonials would leave a strong impact, he added.